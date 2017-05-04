Great Olympics marksman Abel Manomey predicts Asante Kotoko will fall on Saturday

Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey says they will beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday to spark their revival.

The Wonder Club need a win to breathe life back into their ailing season which has seen them

But the face a tough task against a Kotoko side who are without a league win in seven matches.

Manomey told Sportsnetghana.com: ''Of course it is a difficult match but we will definitely use Asante Kotoko to rise up, its unfortunate we are not winning matches and it is a worry to we the players but we are hopeful that come what may on Saturday we will defeat Kotoko in Accra.

''We don’t know what the problem is, we kept on pushing but the goals don’t come but we pray we hit the scoring sheets again since management have signed some other strikers to augment the team.''

Manomey is Great Olympics top scorer this season with five goals.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)