Great Olympics No.1 fan Langabel fears coach Godwin Attram will lead club to relegation

Staunch Great Olympics supporter Joseph Langabel doubts if Godwin Attram has the credentials to lead them in the Ghana Premier League.

Attram masterminded the team's return to the Ghana top-flight at a canter but seems to be struggling.

The Wonder Club have one point from their first two matches and have emerged as early candidates for eviction.

Langabel feels Olympics have no future with the ex-Ghana international in-charge.

''I don’t think if Attram qualified the team to the Premier League, it’s mandatory for the management to keep him as head coach. So I blame the management for not making that decision, because for me I don’t think Attram is a premier league coach, he is not there yet.'' he said.

