Great Olympics players to receive double bonuses for Asante Kotoko win- report

Great Olympics players will earn double winning bonuses for their shock 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

According to a report by Ghanasportsonline, management wants to ensure the team's performance is maintained for subsequent matches.

Olympics, promoted this season, are still in the bottom three despite the big win over the Porcupine Warriors,

They are 13th on the Ghana Premier League table with a paltry 13 points from the available 42.