Great Olympics release rates for Kotoko clash

Accra Great Olympics have released the gate fees for their Ghana Premier League match day 14 clash against Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The beleaguered club will seek a revival with new coach Tom Strand as they clash with the Porcupine Wariors who have also gone on a seven game winless streak.

The popular stand and centre line will go for GHc 10 while the lower vip will go for GHc 20. GHc 30 will be charged for the upper VIP with the VVIP going for GHc50.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)