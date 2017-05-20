Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey confident of the club relegation survival

Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey is confident of the club beating the drop at the end of the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Dade Boys had a torrid time in the first half of the Ghana Premier League by finishing in 14th spot with just 15 points from 15 games.

Many advocates of the league have earmarked the team to return to the doldrums of the second-tier league following their flat performance in the first stanza of the season.