Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey confirms his injury return date

Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey says he has been cleared by his doctor to commence training after five-month injury layoff.

Manomey joined Great Olympics last season from Kotoku Royals and before his injury he has scored six Premier League goals.

Manomey joined the Wonder Club at the start of last season from second-tier side Kotoku Royals and went on to hit six league goals before breaking his tibia and fibula bone at the club's training ground.

The sharp-shooter underwent the knife at the 37 Military Hospital.

He confirmed that he's been cleared by his doctor to start beach work ahead of his anticipated return.

“I have been declared by my doctor to start running,”excited Manomey told Ghanacrusader.com.

“It is a general workout to push my fitness. I feel elated, it is 5 months of patience and following strict orders from the doctor, going through variety of workout in the gym and swimming as well."

“I will be on the pitch in two months time to play for my club,” he added.

