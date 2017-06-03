Great Olympics striker Cofie Bekoe targets Kotoko downfall

New Great Olympics striker Cofie Bekoe has fired a warning shot to Asante Kotoko ahead of their Sunday's Ghana Premier League week 17 clash.

The Dade Boys will go head-to-head against the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the aim of inflicting a successive defeats on their opponents following their 2-0 victory in the first round of the season.

Speaking their in-house television station, Metro TV, Bekoe stated that, "It’s the easiest game of the season. I have my personal reasons which I don’t want to share but after the game you will be surprised with the results. We are going to win, we are not going to anybody’s home for a draw or having it at the back of our minds that we are going to lose."

“We have the best players, the best coach, everywhere we go we are going to give teams problems and definitely we are going there to win or a draw won’t be a bad result."

Bekoe joined Olympics in the second round of the campaign and netted on his debut in the win against Berekum Chelsea on match day 16.

