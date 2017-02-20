Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey delighted with debut Ghana Premier League goal

Published on: 20 February 2017
Abel Manomey

Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey elated for scoring his debut Ghana Premier League goal.

The former Kotoku Royals forward got the consolation for the Wonder club in their 3-1 defeat to Ashanti Gold SC at the Len Clay last Saturday.

Manomey believes that will boost him ahead of subsequent matches.

"To be honest I'm so happy because this is my first ever premiership goal though I played for Hearts of Oak some years back but I couldn't score in any of my games," he said.

"I feel so elated and I hope it will boost my confidence in subsequent matches."

By Nuhu Adams

 

