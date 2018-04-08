Great Warriors to play Blue Skies Pelicans FC today

Ghanaian lower-tier side Great Warriors will continue their pre-season matches on Sunday, April, 2018, by welcoming Blue Skies Pelicans FC to the Adenta Forster Home School Park.

The ambitious division two side have been playing some high profile matches recently in a bid to sharpen their rough edges before the commencement of Greater Accra division two league campaign.

On Friday, they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on fellow lower-tier side Bazuka FC at the same venue and Coach Seth Koranteng will hope they can replicate the same intensity they exhibited in the game against Blue Skies.

The game kicks off at exactly 3pm.

