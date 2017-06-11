Greater Accra Division Two League Zone III: Accra Youth make winning start

Inter Allies youth side Accra Youth made a winning start to their Greater Accra Second Division League (Zone 3) campaign with a 2-1 win over R-Stake at the La Town Park.

Coach Fazazi Adam began his reign with the youth side on Saturday, 2 own goals in both halves made the trainer’s start to the season a perfect one.

The Club’s President Rabeh El-Eter, Vice President Delali Eric Senaye and Technical Director Willie Klutse were present at the game together with their partners from Sweden.

Ebenezer Amoh’s corner kick on the 5th minute was forced in by the visitors, but couldn’t hold on as the away team levelled matters 30 minutes later.

The young ‘Eleven Is To One’ kept pushing and were rewarded in the 80th minute, Emmanuel Issaka’s corner kick was also forced in by one of the visitors’ defender.

A perfect start and the coach expressed his delight in his first official win. “We played as a unit and I think we did well, I’m excited we won,” Fazazi said.

“With the way we’ve started, we have to just keep the momentum on and we’ll do great things together this season.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)