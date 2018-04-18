Greek giants Panathinaikos settle Essien debts to avoid relegation

Greek Super League giants Panathinaikos have paid the debts owned Ghana midfielder Michael Essien in order to escape relegation punishment after they were ordered by court to settle the player.

Essien, 35, signed a two-year deal with Panathaniakos in 2015 as a free agent in a deal that made him the club's highest earner - with an annual salary of f €800,000.

The former Chelsea enforcer's time in the Greek capital did not go as planned hence the club mutually rescinded his contract.

But he was being owed by the club together with two others, Argentine winger Sebastian Leto and Spanish forward Touche.

Panathaniakos were ordered by a court in Greece to pay the players or points will be deducted from their current standings.

The Green and Whites currently sit 10th on a 16 team league, and with the season getting to an end, any points deduction could leave the club with a hideous task of fighting for survival.

Meanwhile, Essien who moved to Indonesian side Persib Bandung after his ill-time in Greece is currently without a club after the club omitted his name from their squad list ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)