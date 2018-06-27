Greek giants Panathinaikos settle Michael Essien's salary arrears to avoid penalties

Greek club Panathinaikos have finally settled the last installments of arrears owed Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien.

The former Ghana international has now withdrawn the case from the EPA Arbitration Court and any legal disputes between him and the club has been cancelled.

Michael Essen was also paid the last instalment that Panathinaikos owed to him and, as he made known, the EPO withdrew his request to impose penalties on the clover.

Panathaniakos could have suffered points deduction and further fines if they had not settled the Ghanaian.

The Greek Football Association officially announced, Michael Essien, after being paid the May instalment, withdrew his request to the EOT Arbitration Court to impose penalties on Panathinaikos.

The midfielder's June installment is due for which it has filed a new appeal and is due to be paid in July.

Below is the detail of the EPA's announcement :

The Arbitral Tribunal, at its last meeting, took the following decision.

Removes the trial opened on 11 May. 2018 application by professional footballer Michel Essien, as the applicant declared through the attorney's office before the Court of Justice with the explanatory memorandum filed to the Court from 15-6-2018, as the content of that statement is assessed by the Court of Justice, that it waives the from 11-5-2018, requesting, for all the reasons mentioned, the activation of a penalty against Panathinaikos FC ".