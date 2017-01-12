Greek side Panathenaikos sweat over Mubarak Wakaso's departure for Afcon

Ghana coach Avram Grant is obviously a happy man having Mubarak Wakaso in his squad for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon by Greek side Panathenaikos are sweating heavily over the players absence according to the club's Communications Manager, Stamatis Garris.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanasoccernet.com, Garris noted that Wakaso has been an instrumental player in the team and his absence has obviously given the technical team an incurable headache.

"Wakaso is a member of our first eleven squad so his absence create a gap and our coach has to find a solution," Garris said.

"He started the season quite well. Was one of our best players at the qualification round of Europa League. Unfortunately he was sent off at our first group stage game with an unmature reaction and he banned for four games. He has ups and downs but he is a great addition to our squad," he added.

Wakaso will therfore have to fight back for his position as Garris hints that the coach is working to get a replacement in his absence.

Wakaso will be playing his fourth Afcon in succession after making his debut appearance in Gabon & Equatorial Guinea in 2012.

The timing of the Afcon has always been a major challenge to the success of the tournament with many European clubs being reluctant in releasing their players for the tournament while some players also decide not to turn up for their countries.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

