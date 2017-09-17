Ghana star Thomas Partey subbed at half-time as Griezmann ensures Atletico open new stadium with a win

Ghana in-form midfielder Thomas Partey was surprisingly substituted as half-time as Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano debuted with a low-key, 1-0 Liga win at home to Malaga on Saturday night.

Partey who has been Atletico's stand-out performer so far this season, was replaced at half-time by the results-focused coach Diego Simeone pushing more men forward in search for a win.

The performance was out of keeping with the brand-new stadium, but the score fit well with the results-only focus of Diego Simeone's rojiblancos.

Antoine Griezmann got the game's only goal just past the hour mark, with the added irony of a player who almost left Atletico for Manchester United in the summer going down in history as their first scorer at the Wanda.

Understandably, Simeone's side began the game at a high-tempo and there were early half-chances for Angel Correa, Koke and Thomas Partey.

However, once the early energy faded, Atletico struggled to break down a Malaga team that had lost all three of its previous outings this season.

