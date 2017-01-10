Guinea-Bissau fans give team superb send-off ahead of debut AFCON in Gabon

The people of Guinea-Bissau gave their team a superb send-off ahead of their flight to Gabon for their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans have been embroiled in disputes over money with their federations just days before they departed for the tournament in Gabon.

Guinea Bissau is one of the world's poorest countries and the team have regularly been embroiled in disputes over money.

They are due to play in the Nations Cup opening game against the hosts in Libreville on Saturday.

