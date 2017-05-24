Guinea U17 coach Souleymane Camara hails qualities of Eric Ayiah

Head coach of Guinea U17 team Souleymane Camara has heaped praises on Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah ahead of the team's clash with Niger in the semi-finals of the Africa Youth Championship.

Ayiah has taken the ongoing youth championship by storm after plundering in four goals in three games to propel the Black Starlets to semifinals stage.

And ahead of the Black Starlets much anticipated semifinals clash with Niger, coach of the Guinean U17 side, Souleymana Camara says he's marveled at the qualities of the Charity FC budding poacher during an interview with CAFonline.com

“Ghana’s number 6 player (Captain Eric Ayiah) has rare qualities. He is intelligent and very lively during the match.”

The 17-year-old will be looking forward to make history by leading the Black Starlets to win their third Cup of Nations title.