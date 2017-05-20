H.E Nana Akufo-Addo to grace 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards

The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will be the Special Guest of Honour at the 42nd Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Night to be held in Accra.

The MTN-SWAG Awards, scheduled for Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Banquet Hall of the State House, would attract the crème de la crème of Ghana sports and corporate heavyweights. It will be used to honour and celebrate distinguished sportsmen and sportswomen who excelled in 2016.

A statement from the SWAG secretariat said President Akufo-Addo will join over 700 guests at the Banquet Hall to celebrate sporting excellence and help honour the men and women who worked tirelessly to raise high the flag of Ghana in 2016.

The event would also be attended by Patrons of SWAG and distinguished invited guests, including the Minister of Youth and Sports and his deputy, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), executives of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other sports federation heads.

The MTN-SWAG Awards is the longest running sports event in Ghana and will confer honours on about 30 sportsmen and sportswomen, as well as corporate institutions for their role in the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

Emmanuel Tagoe, the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) lightweight champion, and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and CAF Venue Coordinator, Anthony Baffoe, will vie for the topmost award, the SWAG Sports Personality of the Year prize.

The prestigious event is sponsored by communication giants MTN Ghana, with support from Activa International Insurance, GOIL, CDH Holdings, Ghana Free Zones Board, uniBank, Databank Limited, Stanbic Bank and StarTimes Ghana Limited.

