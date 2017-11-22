Hajduk Split forward Said Ahmed Said hopes to revive under new Croatian coach Željko Kopić

Ghanaian forward Said Ahmed Said hopes to have an improved fortune under new coach Željko Kopić.

The Ghanaian was relegated to the background by the previous trainer.

But he was recalled into the team and scored in the side's 3-1 win over NK Istra 1961 on Sunday.

And the African hopes to have an improved fortunes under the new trainer.

"The coach made that decision, but now we have a new man on the bench and I do not want to think about what was past," he said

"This is a new start for me in Hajduk. I did not want to go as a punished player. If I leave Hajduk, I want it to be because I'm a good player or in a quiet way because my club no longer needs it.

Now I'm happy again and I want to give the most I can for Hajduk. "

He adds: "Much to me means because behind me is a month of hard work. I know I'm a good player and that what happened, I did not deserve, but I worked hard every day and wanted to get back in the best way. "

