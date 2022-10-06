Hamburg legend praises Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah

Hamburg legend Thomas von Heesen praised young forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after his brilliant solo goal against Hannover last week.

The Ghana international’s goal reminded the former captain of his 1982 strike against Bayern Munich.

HSV were in title contention but trailed Bayern 3-1 by the 70th minute.

Then, in his own penalty area, von Heesen intercepted a pass from Munich's superstar Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, ran with the ball at his feet across the entire field to the opponent's 16, and finished coldly to make it 3-2.

That signalled the start of a historic comeback. After a header by Horst Hrubesch in the 90th minute, the league leaders won 4:3 and were crowned German champions five games later.

"My goal back then was quite good, but Königsdörffer's solo was definitely a class better," celebrates solo legend from Heesen Solo hero Königsdörffer. "It was an action from the top shelf of football."

The European Cup winner, two-time German champion and DFB Cup winner with HSV specifies his praise: “No one attacked me back then. Which remains a mystery to me to this day. Ransford had to survive a couple of duels during his solo and then also finished cool. He did everything right in the situation. When you deserve to win with such a wonderful goal in the very last second, that's the best thing of all."