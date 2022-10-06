Hamburg legend Von Heesen extols Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after incredible goal against Hanover

Former Hamburg midfielder, Thomas Von Heesen, has praised Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after his match-winner against Hanover 96.

The Black Stars forward scored from an incredible solo to secure all three points for Hamburg on the road.

Von Heesen, who is revered in Hamburg following his exploits during his playing days, described the goal as pure class.

"My goal back then was quite good, but Königsdörffer's solo was definitely a class better," said von Heesen to the BiLD.

"No one attacked me back then. Which remains a mystery to me to this day. Ransford had to survive a couple of duels during his solo and then also finished cool. He did everything right in terms of the situation.”

Konigsdorffer made his Black Stars debut in the friendly against Nicaragua during the international break.

The former Germany U21 attacker has scored three goals in eight matches in the Bundesliga II this season.