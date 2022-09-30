Hamburg manager celebrates forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after making his Ghana debut

Hamburg manager Tim Walter has lauded forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after making his debut for Ghana.

The German-born made his Ghana debut after coming on in the 82nd minute of the game against Nicaragua.

Konigsdorffer arrived in Hamburg on Thursday afternoon after a long journey across Europe. He is expected to start from the bench in Hamburg's Bundesliga II clash against Hanover.

"We're happy that he celebrated his first few minutes," said coach Tim Walter. "There could be a few more at some point. This is a great experience for the boy. He is welcome to bring this euphoria here with him," he added.

The young forward is hoping to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Yeboah Konigsdorffer has scored two goals in seven games for Hamburg this season.