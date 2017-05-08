Hammarby defender Joseph Aidoo reveals admiration for ex- Ghana stars Essien, Kuffuor

Hammarby Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo has revealed his admiration for former Ghana stars Michael Essien and Samuel Osei Kuffuor.

Aidoo, 21, says he takes a lot of inspiration from the two Ghanaian legends.

The former Inter Allies strong defender has impressed heavily since he joined the Swedish Allsvenskan side.

And he has revealed his long-term admiration for the two Ghanaian super stars.

"There are legends that do not play anymore. Samuel Kuffour (former defender of the Bayern Munich players who finished 2009) and Michael Essien. They are two players I look up to very much."

The youngster has made a combined 21 appearances for Hammarby sine joining two years ago.

