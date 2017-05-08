Hammarby Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo could be sold in the summer - report

Hammarby Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo could be sold in the summer.

Swedish newspaper Sports Express are reporting on Monday that several scouts have watched the 21-year-old in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

According to the reports, clubs from Belgium and Turkey have been keeping tabs on the progress of the Ghanaian centre-back.

Aidoo has impressed since he joined the Swedish side from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

The defender does not want to be drawn into the speculation surrounding his future.

"I agree with them. We'll see what happens and if it gets in the summer. But I will just concentrate on giving everything in every training session and every game.

"Hammarby is the only thing I'm focusing on now so we will take anything if it would turn up something."

It's unclear how much the Ghanaian is valued.

