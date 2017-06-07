Hammarby Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo in the dark over Trabzonspor interest

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo claims he's unaware of reported interest from Trabzonspor.

Aidoo, who is currently on the books of Swedish side Hammarby, is on the wishlist of the Turkish side.

Trabzonspor have tabled an official bid for his signature after a splendid season in the Allsvenskan.

But the Ghanaian centre-back claims he's in the dark over the reported interest.

"I do not know. I probably can not give you an answer to that question right now. I have a contract with Hammarby and I thank the fans," he told Sports Express

The Ghanaian centre-back has blossomed significantly and made great strides under new coach Jakob Jakob Michelsen.

By Patrick Akoto

