Hammarby Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo valued between 10-15 million Euros

Hammarby Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo is valued between 10-15 million Euros, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The value of the 21-year-old has skyrocked following a breathtaking performances in the Swedish elite division.

The former Inter Allies defender is being tracked by Turkish side Turkish Trabzonspor and a host of other European clubs.

The defender's agent Patrick Mork has confirmed his client will leave Hammarby this season.

He has made nine appearances for the side this term, winning MVP in the last three games.

By Patrick Akoto

