Dutch Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen have confirmed striker Reagy Ofosu will miss Sunday's match against AZ.

The Germany-born has picked up a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the match.

Ofosu was not with the team training camp in Zeist.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals in 16 appearances this term.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)