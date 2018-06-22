Hans Sarpei returns to VfB Stuttgart after loan spell at Senica FK

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has returned to German side VfL Stuttgart following the expiration of his loan deal at FK Senica.

The 21-year-old was shipped on loan to the Slovakian side after his proposed deal to Dutch Eredivisie outfit VVV Venlo hit a snag at the last minute following the club's inability to secure him a work permit.

Sarpei quickly adapted to the Slovakian league, making 20 appearances as the side suffered relegation from the top flight division.

The former Liberty Professionals enforcer missed the latter part of the campaign with an injury and had to travel to Germany for treatment.

He officially ended his loan spell last month with the side and returned to VfB ahead of the forthcoming Bundesliga campaign.

He is the son of former Ghana defender Hans Adu Sarpei