Happy Man Bitters signs mega sponsors deal with Wa All Stars

Alcoholic beverage producers, Happy Man Bitters, has become the main partner of former Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars, signalling the firm's growing expansion in the local league after earlier signing up Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Both parties inked a year-deal at the company's head office in Nsawam on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal were not revealed but Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited, who are the producers of Happy Man Bitters, Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, expressed his delight with the deal.

The deal will see Happy Man Bitters sponsor the club’s activities as well as feature on the Club’s shirts for the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

According to Happy Man Bitters CEO, Mr. Borketey, “We welcome Wa All Stars to the Happy Man Bitters family and look forward to working closely with a rapidly growing club. Over the coming months, we will work together to realise our ambitions. We look forward to an exciting partnership together," Mr. Borketey told Ghanasoccernet.com.

"We’re very excited about forming this partnership with Wa All Stars. Quality has been one of the key cornerstones which have contributed to Happy Man Bitters' success so far and these are values that we believe Wa All Stars also holds at its core.”

Happy Man Bitters have also agreed a deal with league giants Hearts of Oak but final terms of the deal is yet to be signed.

Meanwhile, Wa All Stars have had an inconsistent start to the league campaign after picking just four points in four games.

The Northerners will hope to better their position on the league standings this weekend when they welcome Elmina Sharks to the Malik Jabir Park on Match Day 5.

