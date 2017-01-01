Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Happy New Year to our readers

Published on: 01 January 2017

GHANAsoccernet.com wishes all of its readers around the world a Happy New Year.

We accept our mistakes for the year ended and your corrections made us better and we are committed in rectifying all that this year.

Our coverage for 2017 includes the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, U-17 Cup of Nations. There are also qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanasoccernet will also monitor the campaigns of Ghanaian sides and Ghanaians in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

We also promise an improved coverage of the Ghana Premier League and on Ghanaian players in leagues abroad.

Best wishes.

What are your expectations from us? Let us know in the box below.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Davidson says:
    January 01, 2017 04:57 pm
    Hope you keep the promise to edit your articles before publication. Crosscheck your facts since a lot turns to be untrue. Better service in 20171

