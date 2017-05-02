Harrison Afful gives out jersey to young Columbus Crew fan after New York City defeat

Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful gave out his jersey to a young fan after his side's 3-2 defeat to New York City FC.

The right back played the entire duration of the match at the MAPFRE Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Afful did not mind to celebrate with the little who might have been downcast following the result

Afful has been key for the Blood and Gold since joining them three years ago.

@thekingharrison giving his jersey to a kid in the stands. Great player awesome team win, lose or draw we will be forever #massive. pic.twitter.com/KHc73nMs8s — Tyler Beal (@Tbeal87) May 1, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)