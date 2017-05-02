Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Harrison Afful gives out jersey to young Columbus Crew fan after New York City defeat

Published on: 02 May 2017
Harrison Afful

Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful gave out his jersey to a young fan after his side's 3-2 defeat to New York City FC.

The right back played the entire duration of the match at the MAPFRE Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Afful did not mind to celebrate with the little who might have been downcast following  the result

Afful has been key for the Blood and Gold since joining them three years ago.

 

