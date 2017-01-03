Harrison Afful welcomes Jonathan "The Rock" Mensah to Columbus Crew
H. Afful
Harrison Afful is excited to have international teammate Jonathan Mensah join him at MLS side Columbus Crew.
Mensah joined the Blood & Gold from Russian outfit Anzhi Mackhachkala as a Designated Player on Tuesday.
He made 19 appearances including 16 starts for Anzhi , providing one assist.
He increases the stock of Ghanaian players in the Major League Soccer for the upcoming season.
Afful posted on Twitter: ''Welcome to the @ColumbusCrewSC family @Jomens25 #therock.''
Welcome to the @ColumbusCrewSC family @Jomens25 👊🏿😀#therock pic.twitter.com/cR5V0hWDqZ
— King Harrison (@thekingharrison) January 3, 2017