Hasaacas duo Richmond Poku and Tenneson Opoku set to sign for Aksehir Spor Kulubu in Turkey

Sekondi Hasaacas duo striker Richmond Kojo Poku and Tenneson Opoku are set to sign for Turkish amateur side Aksehir Spor Kulubu.

The duo were recommended to the Turkish coach of Dunkwa United Mehmet Turfon after they impressed him after a Division One League match last season.

Opoku scored six goals and made four assists to for Hasaacas to finish 4th in Zone II.

He previously played for Bibiani Gold Stars.

