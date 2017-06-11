Hashmin Musah: Inter Allies defender named Man of the Match in Elmina Sharks win

Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah was named the NASCO Man of the Match in Inter Allies 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks at the El Wak Stadium.

Hashmin was terrific throughout the game, denying the attackers of Elmina Sharks from creating openings and was honoured by the officials of the game after a defensive masterclass.

Despite the stout defensive display, the defender who can also play in midfield scored the game’s opening goal in the 16th minute from a powerful header.

Hashmin and defensive partner Paul Abanga kept a dangerous Elmina Sharks front line duo of Ibrahim Musah and Joseph Mensah limited for the most part of the game.

Abdul-Nassiru Hamzah scored the other goal in the 80th minute to seal a comfortable win for Inter Allies to continue their fine form in the second round.

