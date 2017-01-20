Hassan Waswa:  Uganda aren’t scared of Egypt

Despite their big name players, Egypt will not pose a problem for Uganda when the two finally meet on Saturday in the second group game of the 2017 Afcon according to Cranes defender Hassan Waswa.

Wasswa has talked to the press saying that the Egyptian team isn’t as fierce as they were in the previous years. He said: “We watched them (Egypt) draw against Mali and they don’t look threatening like the previous Egypt teams.

“If we can replicate the way we performed against Ghana in the second half from the start, we have the ability to get a decent result against them.”

Egypt has drawn against Mali in a lackluster performance in their first group stage game in the 2017 AFCON; while Uganda have lost 1-0 against Ghana.

Egypt have missed the last three editions of the AFCON after managing to win the tournament a record breaking three times in ’06, ’08 and ’10.

Wasswa has talked about the Egyptians’ ability saying: “We have no big names in our team like they do but for us; it’s team work and we shall use that to our strength like we have always done.”

It’s worth noting that the Pharaohs are set to face Uganda this Saturday at Stade de Port Gentil and will be looking to earn the three points before the final group match against Ghana.

