Hat trick hero Abednego Tetteh says ‘I am the best'

Abednego Tetteh could not win the goal king of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League but scoring a hat trick against Ghana league champions Wa All Stars is worthy of celebrating.

The former Bechem United striker said ‘I am the best and I know I am the best’ minutes after putting three goals behind the net of the Ghanaian side.

Wa All Stars were slapped with three goals, all scored by the Ghanaian, as they struggled to find their feet in the international friendly played at the Al Hilal Stadium on Thursday evening.

“I know am the best and always can be the best anywhere I find myself. I was the best in Ghana but everyone have their own views.

“My first time in the Ghana Premier League saw me bag 17 goals all season, won the FA Cup. That was my first major trophy in my career. So I know am the best,” Tetteh told GHANAsoccernet.com in an interview after the game.

Tetteh joined the Sudanese giants after the Ghanaian season and even though their season is yet to kick off, he has scored some marvelous goals in a series of friendlies for the Crescents.

He is expected to partner with former Ghana Premier League goal king Augustine Ocrah to lead the AL Hilal Attack.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

