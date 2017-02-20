Hat trick hero Hans Kwoffie not targeting GPL goal king; wants to win trophies with AshGold

AshGold striker Hans Kwoffie has played down claims of winning the goal king in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after netting the first hat trick of the season against Great Olympics on Saturday.

According to the former Medeama SC forward, winning a trophy with the Miners is more important than winning the goal king.

“It is the duty and prayer of every striker to score. I want to score more but my target is not to win the goal king,” Kwoffie noted at the post-match presser.

“My target is to win either the league or the FA Cup with my new club and not the goal king award. If at the end of the season I have won it, I will be happy but honestly, it’s not part of my plans,” he added.

The strong attacker proved his mettle against returnees Great Olympics at the Len Clay Stadium, hitting three past veteran goalie Osei Boateng in a game the visitors played well.

Kwoffie has equaled the achievement of former WAFA forward Samuel Tetteh as the player to score the first hat trick in the league last season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

