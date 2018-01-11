‘Have faith in Coach Kwasi Appiah’ – David Accam tells Ghanaians

Chicago Fire winger David Accam has urged Ghanaians to have faith in Black Stars Coach Kwasi Appiah and support him to deliver.

To Accam, Kwasi Appiah has glowing record in building youthful teams that are hungry and capable of fighting for trophies.

He argues that despite the fact that Kwasi Appiah was appointed after Ghana had just a point in two matches, the confidence of the team and the performance of the players demonstrated their readiness to fight.

He adds that Coach Appiah has brought the best out of many players including himself, Raphael Dwamena, Thomas Agyepong and many more.

“… so let’s have faith him and believe in what he can do and he will deliver. He’s so far brought the best out of Thomas Partey, Thomas Agyepong, Raphael Dwamena and the rest so let’s support him,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“He’s done really well and is known for identifying young talents. He handed me my first call up into the national team and I believe in him.

“For me, he’s always brought the best out of young players and at the moment, he’s started doing that in the national team.

“Even though we didn’t qualify for the World Cup, he has given us something to dream of for the future,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

