Have Steve Bruce's summer signings left Aston Villa's Albert Adomah out in the cold?

Albert Adomah has not started a league game this season and that does not look like changing after Robert Snodgrass arrived at Aston Villa

The Ghanaian has never been the most universally popular player at Aston Villa but the frustration that has accompanied many of his performances in claret and blue rather unfairly mask his influence.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Villa from Middlesbrough last summer as part of the deal that took Adama Traore to The Riverside, set up ten goals in the Championship last season while scoring three himself.

Only Conor Hourihane, who became Adomah’s team-mate at Villa Park after arriving from Barnsley in January, had more assists to his name in 2016/17. Much vaunted trio Tom Cairney, Sone Aluko and Wes Hoolahan joined the 18-time Ghanaian international in second place.

However, those impressive statistics have counted for little so far this season. Adomah has only made two appearances off the bench in Villa’s first six Championship games of 2017/18 – tallying a grand total of 72 minutes.

And you wonder where his game time is going to come from this season. After all, manager Steve Bruce has brought in two of his favourite former players this summer and that appears to have left Adomah out in the cold.

Unfairly omitted?

Ahmed Elmohamady, who Bruce worked with at Sunderland and Hull City, started on the right hand side of attack in Saturday’s goalless draw against Brentford but it’s fair to say he hasn’t exactly set the world alight in Villa colours.

A right-back by trade, Elmohamady struggled to make an impact in a dire performance against the Bees and, in truth, lacks the unpredictability of Adomah.

Furthermore, one of last season’s top performers has not been helped by the marquee arrival of Robert Snodgrass on loan from West Ham. The Scotland winger, who helped Bruce’s Hull win promotion two seasons ago, loves to cut inside onto his trusty left peg and will surely be the first-choice option on Villa’s right wing.

Therefore, Bruce simply has no room for Adomah; although, with Villa struggling for creativity, he may regret leaving his assist king out of the side.

Source: HITC

