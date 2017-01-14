Have you seen which countries the 368 players going to 2017 AFCON are coming from? Here's a graphical spread

With the 2017 AFCON set to kick off today in Gabon GHANAsoccernet.com has a graphical spread of which countries the 368 players going to the competition are coming from.

France is contributing as many as 57 players from the Ligue 1 and other lower leagues in the Western European country.

The English Premier League and its other lower leagues are producing 36 players with Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Tunisia producing 18 players each.

Egypt and South Africa are the other African countries with the highest number of players, presenting 13 players each.

Germany has 11 stars heading the continent's biggest football event.

The Ghana Premier League is sending just two players - WAFA and champions Wa All Stars.

Meanwhile four players are entering the tournament as free agents.

