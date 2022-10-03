He was man of the match for me – Former England on Thomas Partey’s performance in north London derby

Former England defender Matthew Upson has lauded Thomas Partey's outstanding performance in the north London derby on Saturday.

Partey was exceptional as Arsenal defeated their city rivals 3-1 at the Emirates to maintain their lead in the Premier League table.

The 29-year-old, Arsenal's defensive brain in the middle of the park, opened the scoring after only 20 minutes with a brilliant first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Harry Kane equalized from the penalty spot later in the first half, but that was the only bright spot for Antonio Conte's men.

Partey and others continued to dominate the midfield, and they deserved all three points as well as bragging rights in the end.

“He was man of the match for me. I thought he was excellent. In terms of obviously the goal contribution, but the simplicity as well. We spoke about him being that rock, that anchor the midfield and allowing Xhaka and Odegaard to drift, knowing they’ve got Partey behind them,” Upson said.

“Today he was excellent. Had involvement in a lot of goals in terms of passing in the buildup. For me, that’s a man-of-the-match performance for a midfield player.” He said.