Healthy competition between Dennis Appiah and Andy Najar at Anderlecht

Dennis Appiah yesterday was preferred to Najar against STVV at right back. Two cases influenced Coach René Weiler decision to move to the Ghanaian.

"Andy came back after a serious injury and prolonged absence. We must give him time, "says Weiler about Najar, who played last week not participate in the exhibition game against Cologne and then individually trained in the hall.

"In addition, Dennis Appiah had nice things to show during winter training. I thought it was important to give him playing time. "

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)