Heart of Lions line up Inter Allies friendly on Saturday in Accra

Heart of Lions will take on Inter Allies in a pre-season friendly at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday January 27.

The ambitious Ghanaian second-tier side have been intensifying preparations ahead of the new season.

Coach Ben Fokuo will use the friendly to test his new arsenals as he attempts to stage a return to the Premier League this season.

Lions have played series of test matches against giants Hearts of Oak which ended in a barren draw.

The Kpando-based side thrashed third-tier side Alajo United 3-0 before beating Togolese side Potential FC 2-1 on Wednesday at the Indafa Park.

Lions missed qualification back to the elite division by a whisker and are seen as the overwhelming favourites to secure qualification this term.

Kick-off i 13:00GMT (1pm)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)