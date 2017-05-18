Heart of Lions pip Dreams FC 1-0 to leapfrog side on Division One League table

Kpando Heart of Lions inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC to move two points at the top of the table on Thursday.

The top-of-table clash attracted huge numbers to the Kpando Park.

A sublime free-kick from Anthony Annan was all that Lions needed to pick the maximum points in the 29th minute.

But Dreams FC will not feel downhearted after enjoying the chunk of possession.

Lions now lead zone III with 37 points, two more than their opponents in second.

The zone appears a straight battle between Dreams FC and Heart of Lions being owned by two of the country's top football administrators - Kurt Okraku and Randy Abbey respectively.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)