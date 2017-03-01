Heart of Midlothian still without injured Ghanaian Buaben ahead of Ross County clash tonight

Heart of Midlothian are still without Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben ahead of their Scottish League clash against Ross County today (Wednesday).

The 28-year-old has been unable to shake off the setback suffered couple of weeks ago.

He has therefore been ruled out of the clash at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Hearts have gone four games without a victory and have drawn their last two at home.

They are currently fourth on the league table with 38 points, staggering 38 points behind leaders Celtic who are on 76.

