Ghana striker Majeed Waris suffers fresh injury in PSG clash

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris could be set for a spell on the sidelines yet again after suffering another injury in Lorient's humiliating 5-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old was forced off the pitch in the 42nd minute as French midfielder Jimmy Cabot at the Parc des Princes.

Lorient manager Bernard Casoni handed a starting role to the Black Stars striker who had returned to training from a pelvis injury during the week.

But his night turned bad he could only last 42 minutes.

Lorient medicals staff are set to perform preliminary scan on the attacker to find out the extent of his injury.

Waris could be out of the Ghana squad for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to name a preliminary squad to begin preparations in Accra next week ahead of the AFCON tournament.

The former Sweden Allsvenskan Golden Shoe Award winner is expected to be named in the squad.

But the latest news could largely affect the plans of the former Chelsea and West Ham United manager who is under pressure to deliver the ultimate from Gabon.

