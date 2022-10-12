"Heartbroken' Elvis Afriyie Ankrah vows to never work Sports Ministry, Black Stars and supporters

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has promised to never work with the Ministry, the Black Stars and supporters.

The sports minister under the previous government was forced to give up his role after the 2014 World Cup debacle.

Mr Afriyie Ankrah became a meme on social media after he broke down in tears during the inquiry to events of the disastrous showing in Brazil.

Eight years after the fiasco, Afriyie Ankrah, in a yet to be released interview with Onua FM vowed to not take up such a role if the opportunity presents itself again.

"The three things I will never do in my life again are the Sports Ministry, Black Stars and supporters, Never!," he said.

"I gave my all, I literally killed myself. Imagine, government had no money and me I led people to go solicit for funds and we don't sleep at night. Send supporters 620, and I prayed and fasted and it ended that way and you want me to do that again, no," he added.

Under the leadership of Afriyie Ankrah, government was forced to fly $4 million in a rambo-styled movie way to pay the appearance fees of players.

Players had threatened to boycott the competition due to unpaid bonus before things escalated with a player and a management member reportedly exchanging blows.