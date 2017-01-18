Hearts and Kotoko to face tricky duels in 2017 Ghana Premier League opener

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed tricky encounters in the 1027 Ghana Premier League in a leaked league fixture according to reports.

The Rainboy Boys will start their title winning ambition by traveling to play Regional rivals Inter Allies at the Tema Park while Rivals Asante Kotoko will do battle with Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Phobians conjured magic to pick all three points against Inter Allies last season, coming back from two goals down to win 3-2.

Asante Kotoko comfortably handled Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara last season with a 3-1 win and will be looking to repeat that.

Meanwhile Champions WA All Stars will begin their title defense with a game against newly-promoted side Elmina Sharks.

In other fixtures, returnees Accra Great Olympics will host Bechem United whilst Medeama play WAFA at the Takwa T & A Park.

Tema Youth who were reinstated into the Ghana Premier League after winning a case against Dreams FC will have their first test by taking on former Champions Berekum Chelsea.

Aduana Stars will welcome Ashanti Gold at the Dormaa Park with Ebusua Dwarfs hosting another new entrants Bolga All Stars at the Robert Mensah Stadium.

