Hearts Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV calls for emergency meeting after embarrassing CAF Confederation Cup exit

Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has reportedly called for an emergency meeting following the club's abysmal display in Africa.

The Phobians were booted out of the CAF Confederation Cup despite a 1-0 victory in Accra on Sunday against AS Real Bamako. Hearts exited the competition 3-1 on aggregate following a 3-0 defeat last week in Mali.

Information reaching GHANASoccernet reveals, Togbe Afede XIV is unhappy with the team's display hence the reason for the meeting. The majority shareholder of the club is demanding answers from the leadership of the team as well as management of Hearts of Oak.

On Sunday, fans of the club vented their spleen at board members Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Moro popularly known as Alhaji Akanbi, deflating the car tyres of the duo.

And before the game, former coach Samuel Boadu was allowed into the inner-perimeter where he cheered his former players and fans on, something that Togbe Afede XIV did not approve off.

Hearts of Oak are still without a substantive coach as assistant gaffer David Ocloo supervised the two-legged encounter against AS Bamako.