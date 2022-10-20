Hearts Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei vows to not resign despite pressure from fans

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, says he will not resign from his position despite mounting pressure from fans of the club.

The former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon was attacked by fans of the club following Hearts' elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The tyres of his car were flattened at the end of the Phobians game against AS Real Bamako on Sunday.

However, the politician and football administrator has refused to give up his role at Hearts of Oak.

“No, I will not resign as board member unless Togbe Afede says I should resign from the board of Accra Hearts of Oak,” he said in an interview with Original FM.

"We're very disappointed for not qualifying from the CAF Confederations Cup preliminary stage. We'll prepare very well for the league and move forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, majority shareholder of the club and Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has confirmed his support for Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi.

"Sometimes I am amazed by the level of commitment of these people, and trust me the successes of 2021 and 2022 on the pitch, what we are doing at Pobiman, the commercial centre, support liaison office and the new head office building will never have been possible without the support of this two gentlemen," he told the media on Wednesday.