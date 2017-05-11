Hearts captain Thomas Abbey unshaken by local Black Stars snub

Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey says he is unmoved by local Black snub and says his focus is to improve his performances in the league.

The versatile midfielder has been the Phobians most improved player in the ongoing campaign after scoring five goals and one assist to help the side to third spot after 14 games.

However, despite his remarkable form, he was snubbed by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah during the announcement of his 30-man squad selection for the 2018 CHAN Qualifiers and for the upcoming WAFU tournament to be hosted by Ghana in September.

“I’m not worried at all, is part of the game. I will not let it affect me because I know my time will come, so I’m not bothered,” the 24-year-old told Sportscrusader.com

“My aim this season is to improve match after match and i think this season I’m in best shape, so let see what comes out of it. I’m cool with it. My focus now is to help my team finish well on log sheet at the end of the first round.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)